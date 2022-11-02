60 Artists Join Effort to Tax Radio

On Tuesday musicFIRST announced that more than 60 artists, creators and activists have signed a letter urging Congress to pass the American Music Fairness Act, which would force radio stations to pay for the music it airs.

The letter’s signatories include: Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, HANSON, Peter Frampton, Jackson Browne, Sammy Hagar, Pat Benatar, Sheila E, Dan Aykroyd, Deana Carter, Rick Springfield, Kevin Cronin (of REO Speedwagon), “Soul Man” Sam Moore, Indigo Girls, Chris Difford (of Squeeze), Ricky Minor, Jon Secada, and BeBe Winans.

The radio industry fights this new tax battle every year, and has to start over every time there’s a new set of elected lawmakers, which will be the case after the election this year. The radio industry believes airing music for free is a fair trade-off with artists because they are able to reach the biggest audience and they are more likely to become successful when their music is played on traditional radio. Current artists, with hits on the charts today, not from the 80’s, consistently thank radio at their live shows for playing their music. Very few, if any, current performers have signed onto the musicFIRST plan.

“This Music Fairness Awareness Month and beyond, we’re proud to stand with artists in their honorable fight to finally get the compensation they deserve for the use of their work on AM/FM radio,” said Congressman Joe Crowley, Chairman of the musicFIRST Coalition. “Big Radio corporations like iHeartRadio make billions of dollars in profit by filling their airwaves with music, and it’s only right that they should pay a fair share to the artists whose hard work makes their whole business possible. It’s just common sense. Artists support the American Music Fairness Act. The American public supports the American Music Fairness Act. And now, it’s time for Congress to make it law.”

The legislation was introduced in the House by Reps. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Darrell Issa (R-CA) in June 2021, and received companion legislation in the Senate last month from Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Alex Padilla (D-CA).

It calls for radio stations to have to pay artists directly and in addition to paying PRO’s for the music they air on their radio stations.