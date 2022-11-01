Huero Moves To Desert Valley Media From Audacy

Desert Valley Media Group in Phoenix has added Charlie Huero to afternoon drive on Hot AC KMVA-FM. Huero makes the move from Ardency’s KOOL-FM in Phoenix.

Program Director, Mike Gallagher said, “To have the opportunity to bring on absolute pros like Charlie Huero and Super Snake to the station in the span of less than 30 days is a dream scenario. Charlie is a guy who believes in the power of local radio, he’s entertained the Valley for over 20 years, and his passion matches our new rhythmic, up-tempo playlist perfectly.”

Huero says he’s ready to get started. “Just when I thought I was out – they pull me back in! Wait, someone already said that. It’s an honor to be a part of the Desert Valley Media Group family. Thank you to Jeff Trumper, Mike G, Tim Richards and so many more for their help and guidance. It’s a bit of a homecoming for me and getting to work again with so many familiar faces! I’m excited to be a part of the HOT 97.5 & 103.9 staff! I’m truly blessed! Let’s go!”