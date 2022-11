Colorado Public Radio is launching a new podcast called The Wedge. The show follows journalist Erica Anderson as she strives to maintain a relationship with her mother despite their diverging beliefs about Covid-19.

“I walked on eggshells about it, which is in contrast to the rest of my relationship with my mom,” Anderson said. “Usually we talk about anything from my sex life to my dog’s poop and what I’m eating for dinner. But there didn’t seem to be any way to have a conversation about Covid.”