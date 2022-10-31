Rinelli To Host Mornings in Key West

WKEY-FM owner Buddy Shula says, “Dan Rinelli is the perfect choice for mornings in Key West. He will fit in the Key West unique lifestyle perfectly, with a great blend of information and entertainment.”

Advertisers, residents and tourists are loving what’s happening at WKEY. “Doing the morning show in Key West is a dream come true”. Rinelli states. I love the vibe and the unique lifestyle of the entire community. I look forward to being a part of that”.

Rinelli begins his new morning show Oct 31st.