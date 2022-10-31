How Strong is Your Brand?

Benztown and P1 Media Group will host a free webinar Thursday called “How to Be Creative, Have Fun & Create Two Massive Brands – What We Can Learn From Radio in Australia”

The webinar will be hosted by Andreas Sannemann, CEO, Benztown, and Ken Benson, Partner, P1 Media Group, and features UK and Australia radio programming pro, Paul Jackson of Sydney, Australia’s Paul Jackson Media, architect of Australia mega brands Nova and Smooth. This is the 26th in the webinar series from top radio experts from around the world.

The webinar will begin at 10:00am PST/1:00pm EST. REGISTER