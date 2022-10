During a ceremony Wednesday, Talk Radio 77 WABC dedicated its main studio to Bernard (Bernie) McGuirk, WABC’s morning co-host who passed away earlier this month from prostate cancer. Wednesday would have been McGuirk’s 65th birthday.

Pictured left to right: Pictures here: Carl McGuirk, Bernie’s wife with John and Margo Catsimatidis, owners of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC.