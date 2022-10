FOX News Audio will debut Common Ground hosted by FOX News Channel’s chief political anchor and executive editor and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier on November 1st, 2022.

In the series, Baier will speak with lawmakers, business leaders and public figures from different perspectives to discuss issues of the day and how Americans can find common ground in a polarized world. The new podcast will drop two episodes weekly.

Baier has several other podcasts with FNC.