Serving To Lead

(By Deborah Parenti) It’s natural to reflect on leadership as we celebrate some of the best managers in radio in this month’s issue of Radio Ink. Those who grace the pages of this issue have each carved out distinctly unique styles based on their own personalities and experiences. Yet there are some characteristics that are likely held in common. Vision, an ability to manage disruption effectively, organization, and inspiration.

All reminding me of a leader who recently passed. Queen Elizabeth II. As time goes on, I could well imagine that her 70-year reign, including just about every type of challenge and disruption imaginable both personally and professionally, might become a college course in the art of leadership. Indeed, there are lessons we could all learn from this woman whose career began at the age of 25 and didn’t end until the ripe old age of 96.

First and foremost, she served to lead. Neil Jurd, OBE, author of The Leadership Book and founder of skills platform LeaderConnect, explains it like this. “In this leadership style the focus is outwards, on others and on the objective.” During a speech at the United Nations in 2010, the Queen expressed her thoughts on success in the service of others. “I know of no single formula for success, but over the years I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration, to work together.”

The Queen was never afraid to ask questions or seek advice from those who might be in a position to offer perspective or relevant experience. From 15 prime ministers and 13 U.S. presidents to people of myriad circumstances and positions, Elizabeth gave her ear and rapt attention to all of them. As her mother once advised, “If you find somebody a bore, the fault lies with you.”

She understood the benefits of collaboration. “The Queen surrounds herself with advisers,” says Terry Blackburn, entrepreneur and author of Be a Lion. “She doesn’t carry out her role alone — she collaborates with those around her, makes decisions with her team….”

She knew the importance of personal branding. While not afraid to update in some areas, from the purse on her arm to the soft tone of her voice, there was a consistency and comfort in feeling that you knew her even from a distance. It’s a quality that puts people at ease, important to engaging and inspiring those asked to follow.

Another key to her success and popularity was an astute recognition of the limitations of power. She understood what she could do — in her words, “I can give you my heart” — and what she couldn’t do, such as make laws. While of course some managers can make office policy, in as many cases they come down from a corporate office. No matter where the buck ultimately stops, however, a good leader leads with a heart as well as a head.

She also understood the importance of commitment to duty, both its weight as well as its privilege. She navigated some of the most difficult times in history with determination and aplomb. She never shirked from the responsibility, but she also never hesitated to alter course if necessary.

And she used humor to lighten the load, lift a room, or simply display another side of her personality.

Finally, her speech at the UN in 2010 demonstrated an understanding of history as viewed through the lens of future generations. “When people … look back on us, they will doubtless view many of our practices as old-fashioned. But it is my hope that, when judged by future generations, our sincerity, our willingness to take a lead, and our determination to do the right thing will stand the test of time.”

We should all hope that our leadership will stand the test of time as well.

Deborah Parenti is Publisher of Radio Ink. She can be reached at [email protected]