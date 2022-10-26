Audacy Concert To Benefit Wounded Warriors

The November 2nd Country Music Concert is called “Stars and Strings” and it will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. Performers include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Randy Houser, Elle King, and Dustin Lynch.

Audacy’s I’m Listening, a mental health initiative, is teaming up with Wounded Warrior Project to support veterans’ mental health. WWP offers interactive programs, rehabilitative retreats, and professional services to help veterans address the invisible wounds of service and build resilience.

“Stars and Strings” will benefit WWP programs like Project Odyssey, which allows veterans and their family support members to participate in group-based adventure-based learning and build skills to help manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury.