Reach Media Launches Amanda Sales Into Syndication

Comedian and social justice advocate Amanda Seales becomes a syndicated radio host On November 7th. Seales will be syndicated by Urban One’s Reach Media and launch on WRNB-FM in Philadelphia.

“I am beyond excited to be partnering with Radio One and Reach Media to launch The Amanda Seales Show. After years of sticking with my brand of comedy and academy to cultivate a community, this feels like more than an opportunity, but a purpose-filled possibility to empower and change minds using humor to translate the truth,” said Seales.

As leaders in mainstream urban, urban AC, and inspirational music with the top talent in syndicated radio programming, Reach Media connects with ninety percent of Black America.

“We are extremely excited to be launching a new show with Amanda Seales. A fresh show with a female host focused on the future. Amanda is a very versatile talent, excelling as a comedian, speaker, actress and social influencer,” said David Kantor, CEO of Urban One’s Radio One and Reach Media divisions.

Colby Tyner, Senior VP Programming of Urban One’s Radio One and Reach Media divisions, who worked to bring the parties together said, “From her Smart Funny & Black show to HBO’s Insecure, Amanda is an exceptional creative force who uses her comedic and social media skills to entertain but also enlighten audiences. It only makes sense to now add a daily syndicated radio show. We look forward to working with and sharing her amazing content.”