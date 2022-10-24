NEW: Bedtime Stories

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Adam McKay’s Hyperobject Industries, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, has launched Bedtime Stories with Adam McKay, a storytelling podcast series that tells light, improvised tales with a goal of helping stressed minds.

Developed and hosted by McKay, Bedtime Stories was inspired by both his love of improv comedy, as a veteran of the legendary Second City, and his habit of listening to podcasts to help him fall asleep. The first episode is available now.

Over the course of the approximately 15-episode season, celebrity guests like Sarah Silverman, Cole Escola, Monica Padman and Michaela Watkins take on the weekly mantle of improvising the meandering tales meant to lull you to sleep – stories of wayward polka dots, martial arts in mysterious platinum suits, and the terrifying panic of grabbing free stuff. The episodes follow a classic improvised comedy format, beginning with a prompt ranging from the mundane “Stick of Butter” to the mysterious “Atlantis,” which inspires funny bedtime stories for the anxious, sleep deprived adult.

Adam McKay said, “For years, I told my daughters’ bedtime stories. And honestly, now that they’re in college and headed to college, I miss doing it. The improvised stories in this podcast aren’t anything like the tales I told Lili and Pearl when they were children. Those were most definitely rated G. These ‘yarns’ are hopefully funnier and definitely stranger. Maybe some people will actually fall asleep to them. I’d love to know what kind of dreams they have.”

Bedtime Stories is executive produced by Adam McKay, Harry Nelson and Clare Slaughter at Hyperobject Industries.