Secrets Will Be Revealed Next Month

Emmis CEO Jeff Smulyan joins Forecast 2023 to share insights from his 50-year media career and debut his new book, Never Ride a Roller Coaster Upside Down.

As founder and CEO of Emmis Communications, the path to success has been anything but straight-forward for Jeff Smulyan. Join us on November 16 as Forecast 2023 MC Juliet Huddy sits down with Jeff to discuss his observations on the challenges and opportunities facing both radio and television, along with lessons he’s learned from decades of experience in both fields. We will also learn why he believes the essential keys to surviving almost anything are trust and humor as he shares anecdotes from his career.

Jeff’s new book, Never Ride a Rollercoaster Upside Down, details his decades-long journey. When you’ve owned a Major League Baseball team, started America’s first all-Sports radio station, created the world’s two largest Hip Hop radio stations, and managed everyone from David Letterman to Ken Griffey Jr. and Don Imus, you’ve seen the rollercoaster ride of an entrepreneur from every angle. CNBC media reporter David Faber, who wrote the foreword, says the book is “as much textbook as memoir.”

Smulyan says, “I’m excited about this book and the opportunity it has given me to share some of my experiences over the past 50 years in broadcasting, ones that others may also find beneficial. I look forward to participating in Forecast as we look toward 2023 and beyond.”

Register today to join the best and brightest talent in broadcasting and advertising to forecast the coming year along with trends and momentums that will affect ratings and revenue in the coming year. This limited seating event will be held on November 16 at the Harvard Club in New York City. Early registration ends on October 28.

Presented by Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report , this prestigious summit covers a wide range of topics from Washington to Wall Street, automobiles to mobile devices, and focuses on what’s ahead in the broadcast community’s future and how to prepare for its opportunities and challenges. Register today for Forecast 2023 and be part of the discussions and debates about what’s ahead for radio and television.