(By Marc Greenspan) We have reached a milestone. This week’s edition of “Growing the Radio Pie” is our 100th posting. Why, it seems like only yesterday that The Ratings Experts from Research Director, Inc. began this series. As we prepare for our next 100 articles, let’s take a stroll down memory lane.

Our inaugural article was titled “Don’t Always Fish Where the Fish Are.” In it, we discussed an alternate strategy for growing your revenue beyond typical Radio advertisers. Finding and converting non-radio advertisers, or even businesses that are not advertising at all, can reap huge rewards. By reading local and national business reports, you can uncover industries that are emerging or growing. That advice still holds true.

This can also be sage advice for savvy programmers. Your listeners have more content choices than ever. Where are they focused, what is trending, and how can you harness that information to improve your product?

Over the years we have covered topics from how to sell against television, getting your fair share of the radio dollars, selling your weekend inventory, showing the value of your loyal listeners, how to be an information resource to advertisers, and much more (you can find it all here).

We are proud to have served the Radio industry for over 30 years and we want you to be proud to be in this industry, too. Radio has had its challenges in recent years, but it remains an effective and affordable advertising medium. Frankly, it is easy to remain passionate about a platform that is a low-cost way of reaching potential consumers. Lots of potential consumers. And a no-cost way to reach listeners.

We remain committed to providing radio sales professionals with the tools, understanding, and knowledge that will drive their (your) success. Everyone gets the same data. Those that can use it most effectively will eventually come out on top. That is why we will continue this series in the hopes of empowering radio to thrive.

Please feel free to offer suggestions on any topic you think we should cover. And thank you for continuing to believe in the power of radio.

Here’s to our next 100. Now, treat yourself to some pie.

This column is part of a series titled “Growing the Radio Pie.” To view past articles, visit The Ratings Experts at Research Director, Inc. online here.

Marc Greenspan is CEO and a founding partner of Research Director, Inc. He can be reached at 410-295-6619 x11 or by email at [email protected]. Research Director, Inc. offers consulting services to media companies to help them grow their audience/ratings and their revenue.