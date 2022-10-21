Even More Election Coverage From Radio

Public radio stations across Colorado will be broadcasting the state’s upcoming Governor and Senate debates.

CPR News, in conjunction with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University, will host a debate for candidates running for statewide office on Oct. 25. Both major-party candidates for governor and the U.S. Senate are scheduled to appear.

“We are excited to be part of this Western Slope debate night,” Kevin Dale, executive editor of CPR News, said. “Our three organizations have deep expertise on issues affecting Western and rural Coloradans. It’s critical for our state that we hear from the candidates on these specific topics.”

The debate will air live from 6-8 p.m. on CPR News and KRCC on the radio and online. CPR is offering the debates to any other radio stations that wish to air them for their audience. These additional public radio stations across the state will be broadcasting the debates: KAJX Aspen Public Radio, KGNU Boulder, KSUT Four Corners, KSJD Cortez, KBUT Crested Butte, KOTO Telluride, KDNK Carbondale and KVNF Paonia/Montrose.

The Senate debate between incumbent Democrat Michael Bennet and Republican Joe O’Dea will be moderated by a panel including CPR News Public Affairs Reporter Caitlyn Kim, who reports on Colorado’s congressional caucus from Washington D.C. Public Affairs Reporter Andrew Kenney will be part of the panel moderating the debate between Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Heidi Ganahl.

The debate will take place on the Colorado Mesa University campus in Grand Junction.