Salem Announces Wall-To-Wall Election Coverage

On Tuesday, November 8th, from 7PM through 2AM Eastern on Wednesday, November 9th, the Salem Radio Network will join forces with the new Salem News Channel to provide marathon “DECISION 22” Midterm Election coverage.

“DECISION 22” will also track election results in hotly-contested races for Governor from coast-to-coast. Coverage will include all major “acceptance” and “concession” speeches in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House elections as well as key local/regional races around the nation.

“This promises to be quite very possibly the most historic Midterm election and it will offer our audiences the first ever live broadcast partnership between our ground-breaking Salem News Channel and the Salem Radio Network nationwide,” states Tom Tradup, V.P./News & Talk Programming for SRN.

For the first five hours starting at 7PM (Eastern time) SNC’s Andrew Wilcow and SRN’s nationally-syndicated talk hosts Hugh Hewitt and Dr. Sebastian Gorka will anchor live, no-holds-barred “DECISION 22” coverage featuring live, Breaking News updates including the latest election returns plus speeches from winners and losers in key races throughout the nation, plus perspective and analysis from invited guests including SRN hosts Mike Gallagher and Brandon Tatum live from Midterm “watch parties.” Correspondents updating key races will include Chris Stigall of AM990 The Answer in Philadelphia covering the pivotal Pennsylvania U.S. Senate contest.

SRN News White House correspondent Greg Clugston will provide Breaking News throughout the evening from the Decision Desk in our Washington bureau, and others invited to participate include Salem Radio Network host Eric Metaxas… Alfredo Ortiz, president of Job Creators Network…and Andy Mangione, Senior Vice President of the Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC.)

At 12Midnight (Eastern time ) we will switch to the Los Angeles studios of Salem’s 870AM The ANSWER for continuing coverage ” coverage anchored by Jennifer Horn (host of The Morning Answer of KRLA and KTIE) and KRLA news anchor Larry Marino…and Don Dix at our California Election Night Desk. (If—as is possible—the ballot-counting is far from concluded in the battle for control of Copngress but a determination has been made on which political party will control the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, portions of our earlier election night coverage will be repeated between 2AM Eastern and 6AM Eastern…when Hugh Hewitt will return with his normal weekday Hugh Hewitt Show to pick up live continuing coverage.)

All broadcast hours will follow the standard SRN Talk Clock (https://srnonline.com/wp-content/uploads/talkclock2.pdf ) which allows ultimate flexibility for affiliates who may wish to cut away for Local/Regional election returns…and then rejoin the national broadcast at the next fixed point.

Beyond the SNC/SRN Network programming, Salem’s twin 24/7 news services—SRN News and TOWNHALL News—will provide live updates during newscasts at the top/bottom of each hour as well as Special Reports as events unfold.

The entire program will be available to schedule on the Westwood One satellite platform as well as being fed live on the SRN News longform Channel and streaming live on Salem News Channel (https://SalemNewsChannel.com)