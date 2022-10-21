Skyview Touts Big Numbers

Skyview Networks says that over the past three weeks, its Technical Operations Center has facilitated a record number of broadcasts with nearly 710 games aired including MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL and NCAA football. The operations department managed more than 3,500 broadcast hours through its distribution, inventory management and production platforms.

“As Skyview’s business portfolio and partnerships continue to expand, our operations department approaches each broadcast and new season with commitment and professionalism in every aspect,” said Ryan Ballard, Skyview Networks’ SVP, Operations, Engineering and Technology. “This record number of broadcasts managed by our team is a testament to their dedication and ingenuity to ensure the success of each team partner and their season.”

President and CEO of Skyview Networks, Steve Jones, commented, “The magnitude of this overlap and the manner in which our team handled a record-breaking season speaks to the leadership role Skyview has in the audio technology industry. The continued growth within the departments is what drives our evolving business platforms and positions Skyview for further development and innovation.”