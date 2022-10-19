Season Two of Gone South Drops

C13Originals, a division of Audacy’s Cadence13, has announced the second season of Gone South, the Edward R. Murrow Award-winning investigative franchise.

In Gone South, Season 1: Who Killed Margaret Coon? investigated the bizarre and brutal unsolved murder of a former Louisiana sex crimes prosecutor. The true crime juggernaut won a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award and was a fixture on the top podcast charts, bringing in over 6 million downloads and counting over the 8-episode Season One run.

Now, in Gone South, Season 2, C13Originals and Jed Lipinski, the Emmy- and Peabody Award-nominated producer and journalist, team up once again to investigate the Dixie Mafia, a rag-tag confederation of traveling criminals who terrorized the Southeastern United States beginning in the early 1960s. Its hundreds of members, unofficially headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi, specialized in scams, heists and murder. Their ringleader — the estranged son of a prominent Oklahoma politician — was a skilled and charismatic outlaw named Kirksey Nix. When Nix was sentenced to life in prison at Angola for a murder he committed in New Orleans, The Dixie Mafia was thought to be extinct. But fifteen years later, a sitting criminal court judge named Vincent Sherry and his wife Margaret, a mayoral candidate for the city of Biloxi, were assassinated. As the case ran cold, authorities were forced to confront a disturbing reality: the reign of Kirksey Nix and The Dixie Mafia was far from over.

Gone South, Season 2 features interviews with people connected to the Dixie Mafia and its victims, including an interview with Nix himself, conducted from prison.

Gone South, Season 2: The Dixie Mafia will launch with the first two episodes today. Full episodes will also be published to the Cadence13 YouTube channel. New episodes will be released Wednesdays through the season. Listen and follow the show here: Gone South Season 2.

Check out the video trailer here.