Rusty Walker Applications Now Being Accepted

Each scholarship package will include complimentary registration, hotel, and airfare for CRS 2023, held March 13-15, 2023. Scholars will be recognized at CRS 2023 during CRS Honors, which is the kick-off to the 3-day event.

The deadline to apply is end of day on November 4. Eligible applicants must be full-time radio station employees and first-time CRS attendees. Apply HERE.

The Rusty Walker Scholarship Program honors former CRS board member, Rusty Walker. Walker was a Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee, an influential programmer and consultant, and mentor in the music industry. After his shocking passing in 2012, the scholarship program was developed to continue his legacy of supporting bright, young minds in the business.