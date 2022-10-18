Randy Michaels Will Be at Forecast

As general volatility continues to roil the markets, what’s the prognosis for broadcast investments? Was the first half of 2022 a harbinger of a thaw for broadcast media transactions? Or is that in the rear-view mirror now? And was it fueled mainly by television industry activity in Q1 and radio busting through in Q2, beating annual deal volume from the last few years? Those are some of the key questions that will be discussed at Forecast 2023 in November.

And what factors will impact the investment prognosis? Factors such as broadcast TV’s look ahead to new revenue tied to NEXTGEN TV’s rollout and radio operators debating ways to bring addressable advertising to FM stations.

Moderated by Randy Michaels, our panel of investment specialists includes Dan Day, Research Analyst, B.Riley Securities; Rick Ducey, Managing Director, BIA Advisory Services; Christopher Ensley, Managing Director/TMT, Noble Capital Markets; and Larry Patrick, Managing Partner, Patrick Communications. They’ll take a deep dive into what considerations are being weighed by investors today when looking at radio and TV.

