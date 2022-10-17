Audacy/United Stations Collaboration

Audacy and United Stations Media Networks have entered into a new strategic alliance which will begin with a content distribution partnership. Audacy will use the United Stations national distribution platform to widen its footprint for on-air content and talent.

United Stations will begin representing select Audacy content for affiliation, distribution and sales on January 1, 2023. Audacy will offer a variety of programming to broadcast affiliates throughout the United Stations.

“We’re pleased to team up with United Stations to forge a stronger national distribution platform for our talent and content, while also positioning Audacy among the leaders of nationally syndicated audio programming,” said Bob Philips, President of Audacy Networks and Multi-Market Sales.

“The power and the quality of both the radio stations and the on-air talent that Audacy brings to the table is unmatched, and the cooperation and interaction of our two respective teams will be tremendously potent,” said Nick Verbitsky, Chairman/CEO, United Stations. “Our organizations share a very similar focus on excellence and results, and we’re looking forward to growing this alliance together.”

The relationship will begin in January with the distribution of “Katie & Company” and “The Ed Lover Experience”.

United Stations serves 3,600 over-the-air affiliates nationwide.