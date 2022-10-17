Todd Johnson Promoted

SummitMedia has promoted Todd Johnson to President of the group in Wichita, Kansas. He will also oversee the cluster in Richmond, Virginia.

“Todd has done an outstanding job developing our Wichita cluster and I am confident he will bring the same passion, dedication and leadership to Richmond,” said Carl Parmer Chairman/CEO. “I’m honored to assume this new role for SummitMedia and expand my role in the company,” added Johnson. “I look forward to working with a new team of broadcast and digital experts, while enhancing the products and services we deliver to our clients.”

SummitMedia Richmond stations include K 95 (WKHK), 103.7 Your Variety (WURV), Classic Rock 96.5 (WKLR), Awesome 100.9 (WJSR) and ESPN Richmond (WURV HD2).

SummitMedia Wichita stations include Radio Lobo 106.5 (KYQQ), T95 (KICT), 101.3 KFDI, 104.5 The Fox (KFXJ) and Classic Country AM1070 (KFTI).