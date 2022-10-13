Michaels Joins Stephens in Rochester

With Mike McCoy relocating to Arizona, Stephens Media Group has named Craig Michaels as the new Operations Manager for its Rochester, NY cluster. McCoy will assist with the transition through the end of the year.

Michaels has worked in Philadelphia, Ontario, Akron and with companies including Townsquare and iHeartMedai. He said, “I’m thrilled to be joining the Stephens Media Group team in Rochester. SMG’s Rochester brands are embedded in the fabric of the community, and I look forward to working with GM Mike Ninnie, Western New York mainstay Tony Infantino, and the rest of the team to continue that tradition. The chance to work with Mike McCoy during the transition is an experience I’m really looking forward to, and I appreciate him staying on for a time to pass the baton. Thanks to Senior VP Programming Bob Thornton, and GM Mike Ninnie for the opportunity. I’m excited to be arriving in Western New York just in time to cheer on a Bills Super Bowl season.”

“Mike McCoy is a total pro and someone I have known and respected for decades and I am sorry to see him leave, but I understand the importance of family.” Says SVP Programming Bob Thornton, “He’s made a big impact on the Rochester cluster and we’re grateful for his assistance as we move into a new phase.”

In addition to his Operations Manager duties, Michaels will also serve as the Program Director for Warm 101.3 and Fickle 93.3. The cluster also includes alternative WZNE which is currently led by SMG Alt/Rock format captain Josh Venable.