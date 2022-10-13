Nominations Open For Gracie Awards

The Gracie Awards honor individual talent and exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in television, radio and digital media in news and entertainment.

Entry eligibility air dates are from January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. Early Bird rates for entries end on December 15, 2022, at 11:59 PM Eastern. The deadline for all entries is January 12, 2023, at 11:59 PM Eastern. Entry details including pricing, updated categories can be viewed HERE.

“The Gracie Awards celebrate and honor truly exceptional content by, for and about women. We are more committed than ever to honor the remarkable work by so many in our creative community”, says Becky Brooks AWMF president. “As our most important fundraiser of the year, the Gracies enables the Foundation to deliver on its promise to further the connection, education and recognition of women in media,.”

Serving again as co-chairs for the 2023 Gracie Awards are Heather Cohen, executive vice president, The Weiss Agency, Annie Howell, chief communications officer Hallmark Media and Mike McVay, president, McVay Media Consulting.