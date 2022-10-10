WLTL Radio Named Best Station in the Nation 

For the eighth time since the awards inception in 2002, WLTL Radio at Lyons Township High School in La Grange, Illinois has been named Best Radio Station in the Nation at the John Drury High School Radio Awards presented by North Central College and WONC Radio in Naperville, Illinois.

In addition to being named the top station in the nation, the Drury Awards also hand out honors in 14 individual categories. WLTL students took home four of those individual honors as well:

– Best Radio Drama – It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

– Best Newscast – Gabe Lazarski

– Best Podcast – So That’s Why: Library Jacket

– Best Website – WLTL.net

Students were also nominated in six other categories for a total of 12 individual nominations at this year’s competition.

“Last year was anything but normal for high school students across the country, so for our students to continue to persevere and produce such high quality content was simply amazing,” Chris Thomas, Faculty Advisor and General Manager of WLTL said. “I am beyond proud of their hard work and accomplishments and can’t wait to see what they bring to our community again this year.”

WLTL Radio has been serving their community since 1968. A student-run FM radio station with more than 100 student volunteers involved, WLTL has long been a leader in high school radio, giving starts to students who have gone on to work both on-air and behind the scenes for companies such as iHeart Radio, Audacy, NBC, ESPN, CNN, SiriusXM, Warner Media and more.

A list of notable alumni, along with podcasts, on-air schedules, blogs and more can all be found at http://www.wltl.net.

WLTL can be heard on 88.1 FM in the La Grange, Illinois area, streamed online at their website, and heard as the only high school student-run radio station on Audacy.com and the free Audacy app.