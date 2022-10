Benztown and P1 Media Group are hosting a free webinar Thursday called “Join the Conversation: The Incredible NOW! Radio Success Story – Part II.” The topic will be programming successful radio stations.

The webinar will be hosted by Andreas Sannemann, CEO, Benztown, and Ken Benson, Partner, P1 Media Group, and features Mark Hunter, VP of Programming, NOW! Radio, and Ross Winters, Director of Programming, Pattison Media, Canada’s largest western-based media company.

