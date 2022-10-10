Trucks and Cash Headed to Southwest Florida

iHeartMedia Panama City and iHeartMedia Tallahassee announced today that “iHeartMedia Operation Storm Relief,” a supply drive to benefit victims of Hurricane Ian, collected items filling multiple semi-truck trailers that were provided by Pepsi/Refreshment Services.

The drive was held at a local Super Walmart on Thursday October 6th in Lynn Haven near Panama City, and Friday October 7th from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., in Tallahassee. The trucks are in route to Venice and Naples, Florida, in conjunction with the local iHeartMedia radio stations in Ft. Myers and Punta Gorda.

“Operation Storm Relief” was promoted on all eleven iHeartMedia radio stations in Panama City and Tallahassee, and included on-location broadcasts from 92.5 WPAP’s Dr. Shane, Tess, and Cousin D, Sunny 98.5’s John Lund, 99.3 The Beat’s DJ Big Boi, and Rock94.5’s Paco. On-air personalities in both markets encouraged the community to stop by and donate much needed supplies including power generators, cleaning supplies, diapers and baby food, pet crates and food, outdoor equipment, bottled water and non-perishable food items.

“Having been through a category 5 hurricane ourselves less than four years ago, we knew what the folks of Southwest Florida needed, and the immense challenges they are now staring at” said Darrell Johnson, General Manager of iHeartMedia Panama City. “Even as our community is still recovering from that natural disaster and their own economic uncertainty, we knew it was important for our community to step up and help our Florida neighbors.” iHeart’s Florida Division President Kim Guthrie put it more simply: “This is where local radio broadcasters shine. It’s what we do.”

In addition to the supplies, the drive also raised $4,000 in monetary donations, which were used for purchasing additional critically needed items to fill another truck for Hurricane Ian victims .