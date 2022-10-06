Touchdown Radio Teams With Katz

Touchdown Radio Productions is partnering with Katz Media Group for network sales of its weekly college football broadcast. Touchdown Radio offers independent weekly college football broadcasts.

“Touchdown Radio is the perfect way for stations to fill their college football programming on Saturdays this fall,” said Gino Torretta, CEO of Touchdown Radio. “We are thrilled to partner with Katz to bring advertisers and agencies the opportunity to connect with consumers during top notch college games this football season.”

Touchdown Radio was founded in 2007 by Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion quarterback Gino Torretta. It is in its 16th season of providing a weekly FBS NCAA football broadcast to radio stations across the country.