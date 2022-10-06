Janda Lane Driving Chicago Middays

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Janda Lane has been promoted to permanent midday show host and Music Director at WDRV-FM, Chicago. She co-hosted afternoons with Steve Seaver before temporarily stepping in for midday host Bob Stroud.

“The Drive consists of a team that plays on a big stage at the highest level, and Janda is a perfect fit for promotion into this high-profile assignment in every way I can think of,” said Keith Hastings, Brand & Content Director. “I’m elated for our audience, our clients, and our community whose experience with our brand benefits greatly from her spectacular talent, professionalism, and positivity.”

Stroud, who semi-retired in June of 2022, will continue hosting his daily features Ten at 10 and One 45 at 1:45 during Janda’s midday program.

“I am beyond thrilled to move into middays on The Drive and am honored to fill the space around the one and only Bob Stroud’s long-standing Ten at 10 and One 45 at 1:45 features,” said Lane. “Life is a winding road and I am so happy that the road has led me here to Chicago, to The Drive, and last and most importantly, to our awesome listeners. Thank you so much for listening!”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here