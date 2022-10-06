Janda Lane Driving Chicago Middays

Janda Lane has been promoted to permanent midday show host and Music Director at WDRV-FM, Chicago. She co-hosted afternoons with Steve Seaver before temporarily stepping in for midday host Bob Stroud.

“The Drive consists of a team that plays on a big stage at the highest level, and Janda is a perfect fit for promotion into this high-profile assignment in every way I can think of,” said Keith Hastings, Brand & Content Director. “I’m elated for our audience, our clients, and our community whose experience with our brand benefits greatly from her spectacular talent, professionalism, and positivity.”

Stroud, who semi-retired in June of 2022, will continue hosting his daily features Ten at 10 and One 45 at 1:45 during Janda’s midday program.

“I am beyond thrilled to move into middays on The Drive and am honored to fill the space around the one and only Bob Stroud’s long-standing Ten at 10 and One 45 at 1:45 features,” said Lane. “Life is a winding road and I am so happy that the road has led me here to Chicago, to The Drive, and last and most importantly, to our awesome listeners. Thank you so much for listening!”