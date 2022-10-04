PodcastOne Adds To Sports Portfolio

PodcastOne has added a quartet of programs to its roster. The programs feature World Series Champion Nick Swisher, NBA Champion Bobby Portis and retired NFL Running Back Chris Howard, and Hammered Heroes hosted by Brendan Fitzgibbons and Sophie Santos.

“Sports fans are loyal; they’re engaged and they’re passionate. With the growing PodcastOne sports vertical, we are producing and developing exclusive sports content shows from some of the most recognizable names in the game, adding to our diverse roster of original programming that advertisers and listeners won’t get from other networks,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Swisher, who is well known to fans throughout the world for his baseball skills and savvy, will debut The Nick Swisher Show, a podcast that shares the inner workings of his curious mind with listeners.

Milwaukee Bucks Forward Bobby Portis will host a weekly podcast titled Keep It A Buck. The program will give fans a courtside view of all of the action each week while also chatting with fellow players and former stars.

Plugged In with Chris Howard who will bring his unique perspective and storytelling to uncover the “why” versus “what” happened while addressing the most important headline-grabbing stories.

Hammered Heroes takes a deep dive look at the best performances by professional athletes while they were drunk, on drugs, or horribly hungover. Each week, comedians Fitzgibbons and Santos discuss a memorable game or infamous incident.