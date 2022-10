Former Madison, WI radio host Matthew Jones DJ will serve 3 years in prison, and 3 years of supervision, for one charge of possession of child pornography. 9 other charges against him were dismissed.

WMTV reports that the 42-year old former WWQM (Country) morning man had previously pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of possession of child pornography in June of 2021. The other nine charges were dismissed, but read in on Monday.