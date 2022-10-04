AWM To Honor Seven Female Leaders

The Alliance for Women in Media will honor seven women at the Gracies Leadership Awards on Monday, November 14th at Tribeca 360 in New York, New York. The event provides an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the significant impact women have made in the media industry.

The list of this year’s honorees include the following:

– Nancy Daniels, Chief of Content, TNets, Discovery, Animal Planet, & Science Channel

– Marie Donoghue, Vice President, Global Sports Video, Amazon

– Kim Godwin, President, ABC News

– Wendy Goldberg, Chief Communications Officer, iHeartMedia, Inc.

– Chesley Maddox-Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer, American Urban Radio Networks

– Debra OConnell, President, Networks, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

– Dawn Porter, Founder, Trilogy Films

AWM previously announced Soledad O’Brien award-winning journalist, CEO of Soledad O’Brien Productions, philanthropist, and author, as the keynote presenter. The organization also announced investing in the next generation of women in media through partnerships with Google News Initiative and Mattel creating two unique fellowship programs for students pursuing a career in either journalism or media.

“It is an exceptional honor to recognize and celebrate this strong lineup and powerhouse of women leaders in our industry,” said Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media. “Soledad O’Brien as our keynote speaker will undoubtedly create an unforgettable event for everyone in attendance,” added Brooks.