Hall of Fame Announces 2022 Legends of Radio Inductees

The Museum of Broadcast Communications announced today the selection of 10 new Legends inductees into the Radio Hall of Fame to recognize the talents of air personalities, programmers and operators from the radio industry who have passed away.

The following 10 radio legends take their place in the Radio Hall of Fame immediately:

Mr. Doug Banks- Nationally syndicated on-air personality;

Mr. James Brown- Legendary singer, to be inducted as a radio station owner of WJBE Knoxville, TN;

Bob Coburn- Host of the syndicated Rockline show;

Chick Hearn- Play-by-play announcer/voice of the Los Angeles Lakers;

Bernice Judis- Owner and General Manager, WNEW-AM, 1930’s–1950’s;

Sid Mark- Host of syndicated program, Sounds of Sinatra show for 60+ years;

Bobby O’Jay– On-air personality, WDIA-AM/Memphis;

Pervis Spann- On-air personality, WVON-AM/Chicago;

James Thompson- Group W Broadcasting President and President of the Broadcasters Foundation;

Rosalie Trombley- Music Director of CKLW-AM/Detroit in the 1960’s–1970’s.

Kraig T. Kitchin, Co-Chairman, Radio Hall of Fame, said: “The Radio Hall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing the individuals who have made the greatest impact on our 100+ year old industry. I’m thrilled to see the Nominating Committee confirm the induction of these 10 individuals who each made such an impact on our industry in their time.”

Dennis Green, Co-Chairman, Radio Hall of Fame, noted: “We are proud to honor these legendary figures who made an indelible impact on the radio industry. Their legacy lives on as Radio Hall of Fame inductees of this year’s Legends class.”

The Radio Hall of Fame will recognize its 2022 class of inductees at the in-person 2022 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Tuesday, November 1st, at Chicago’s Radisson Blu Acqua Hotel. Tickets are on sale now at: www.radiohalloffame.com. A portion of ticket purchases is a tax-deductible charitable donation to the Museum of Broadcast Communications.