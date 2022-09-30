L.A. Wave Welcomes Hernandez

Starting October 3, KTWV-FM, Los Angeles welcomes Liz Hernandez to 94.7 The Wave. As a SoCal native, Hernandez started her entertainment career as a radio host on the Power 106 FM nationally syndicated show “Big Boy’s Neighborhood.”

“Liz’s familiarity and history with Southern California make her a perfect fit to take the reins of The Wave’s morning drive,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Audacy Southern California. “We’re certain she will deliver a fresh, dynamic morning show that resonates with the Wave’s community.”

“This truly is a homecoming to my first love, radio, and what better way than with a morning show at The Wave,” said Hernandez. “I am incredibly proud to be a Latina in this space and to represent my culture and community, and grateful for the opportunity to be a voice for the beautiful people of Los Angeles. I am excited to bring my energy and years of experience and to continue to celebrate this amazing city.”

She will be heard weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT.