Profane Outburst Leads to Firing

We reported yesterday that KFNS-FM Morning Show Host Vic Faust was caught berating his co-host during a commercial break at the station that was recorded and leaked to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Faust was fired from his TV anchor position yesterday and his radio job is on hold.

Faust worked for the Fox 2 affiliate in the market as a news anchor. His profane outburst, directed at Crystal Cooper lasted nearly five minutes. It came after she apparently criticized his computer skills. When Cooper pushed back on the accusation, he responded with, “shut the f*** up!” He called her trash, criticized her parenting skills and called her stupid. He also told her not to come back to work, to which she responded that he wasn’t her boss.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Wednesday that Nexstar GM Kurt Krueger dismissed Faust after the tirade was published: “Vic Faust no longer works for Fox 2, KPLR (Channel 11) or Nexstar Media.”

Faust has not been on KFNS radio since the newspaper’s report, although there has been no official comment from station management yet.

In a social media post on Twitter Wednesday, Faust apologized. “I am very sorry. My words hurt Crystal, my colleagues and family. I made a huge mistake and I’m ashamed. As I work to earn trust again, I hope we can have an open dialogue about respect in the workplace and forgiveness. My mistake is not my kids’. Please respect their privacy.”