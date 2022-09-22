IBA Conference a Smashing Success

The Independent Broadcasters Association presented its first IBA Members-Only “In-Focus” Conference Wednesday at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami. The inaugural one-day event was held in conjunction with The Radio Ink Radio Masters Sales Summit.

The conference focused on the needs and challenges of owners, managers, and Sales Managers. The conference also presented discussions on FCC and legal regulations.

“We are thrilled with the fabulous turnout and the response from our attendees,” stated Ron Stone, President and Executive Director of IBA. “I want to thank all who attended our first event, and we look forward to seeing you all again next year. In the meantime, we will continue to present our year-round members-only webinars.”

Vipology and Marketron were among the presenters, and ARC CEO Jay Bailey delivered the keynote.

The Radio Masters Sales Summit which begins today is co-presented by Radio Ink and the Center for Sales Strategy. IBA members had the option of attending both events at a significantly reduced special IBA members-only package price.