Spotify Nudges Past SiriusXM

Edison Research has released its Q2 podcast listening chart which shows the top three networks are now Spotify, SXM Media, and iHeartRadio, respectively.

Spotify’s slid past Q1 leader SiriusXM by a slight margin. The Edison list ranks the most listened-to podcast networks based on total audience reach from Edison Podcast Metrics. Here are the top ten publishers for Q2:

1. Spotify

2. SXM Media

3. iHeartRadio

4. Audioboom

5. NPR

6. The New York Times

7. Audacy

8. Wondery

9. Cumulus Podcast Network

10. PRX

This ranker measures reach as a percentage of the weekly podcasting audience. Rankings are compiled by measuring the total unduplicated reach of all the shows represented by a given network. Listening is credited to the producer and/or the network that represents the advertising for the show, not the platform or app that the listener uses to access the podcast.