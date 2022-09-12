Inside An Outlaw Bikers Club

‘KOZ’ is a hybrid, dramatized, nonfiction podcast that tells the true story of Special Agent Darrin Kozlowski. He spent two decades climbing the ranks of the most ruthless biker gangs in America, all while working undercover for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The Sangres Motorcycle Club are outlaws, notorious for drug-running, illegal weapons sales, and possibly even murder. ‘KOZ’ tells the tale of how the ATF agent pulled off one of the largest organized crime busts in a generation.

The podcast features performances by Taylor Kitsch, Kate Mara and Chris Diamantopoulos. The podcast debuts September 15 on Audible.