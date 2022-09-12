Another NPR Board Term For Savage

WEKU Director and General Manager Mike Savage has been reelected to serve a second and final three-year term to the board of Directors for National Public Radio. He has managed Richmond, Kentucky based WEKU for four-Years.

“I am honored to have been selected by my peers at other NPR Member stations to serve on the board,” said Savage. “Small and rural stations like WEKU need a strong voice on the board to advocate for their needs in helping them serve listeners who trust NPR to serve the public with fact-based noncommercial news and analysis.”

WEKU operates nine transmitters serving Central and Eastern Kentucky which includes the Lexington/Fayette DMA. The station is licensed to Eastern Kentucky University.