iHeart San Diego Flips Frequencies

Both are on the AM Dial. XTRA-AM (Sports) will move from its current position at 1360 to 760 where it will become San Diego Sports 760, and utilize the KGB-AM call letters. The Patriot (Conservative Talk) moves to 1360 and utilize the KLSD-AM call letters.

The Patriot 1360 AM – Programming Lineup:

4 a.m. – 6 a.m. America In The Morning

6 a.m. – 9 a.m. The Glenn Beck Program

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Chad Benson Show

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. The Dana Show

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. The Jesse Kelly Show

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. The Mark Levin Show

10 p.m. – 4 a.m. Red Eye Radio

Sports San Diego 760 – Programming Lineup:

6 a.m. – 9 a.m. Big Rich, TD & Fletch

9 a.m. – 12 p.m. The Herd with Colin Cowherd

12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Darren Smith and Marty

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Jon & Jim

6 p.m. – 6 a.m. FOX Sports Radio