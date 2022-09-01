Zac Sang Gets NY Times Profile

Remember Zac Sang? He was syndicated for 10 years and on 80 stations when he was dropped by Westwood One earlier this year. He resurfaced two months later on Amazon’s AMP where he’s trying to rebuild his listenership. He calls AMP a better version of radio.

While AMP has barely gotten any traction as of yet, when compared to how radio continues to be the easiest delivery mechanism for audio to the consumer, Sang tells “The Paper of Record,” he wants listeners to know there is a better way to get radio.

Of course, the first challenge is even knowing AMP exists and how to find it. The Times says Sang’s new outlet gives him the opportunity to figure out a fresh path for what they refer to as an old format. “I want them to understand that there’s a better version of radio out there. Radio that doesn’t play the same songs every 42 minutes. There’s a version of radio out there that doesn’t shove 18 minutes of commercials an hour down your throat.”

Sang tells the paper what made him different as a host of the type of show he was doing on that “old format” was when he dropped in his politics. “To have queer voices on the air in Pensacola, Fla., and Mobile and Montgomery, Ala., I was in the most conservative places in America, right? And I won. I was a queer kid from New Jersey who shared my truth.”

He also tells the paper he was a bit of a rebel, pushing back on the strict playlisting most radio stations require. “I never colored within the lines ever. I always went against the rules. I never asked for permission, I always begged for forgiveness.”

The Times reports that when negotiations broke down with Westwood One on a new deal, and ultimately he was dropped, losing what he had was hard to deal with. “Seven o’clock at night would roll around and I would just be driving around my neighborhood, not knowing what to do. I’ve been going through a deep depression for the last seven months.”

