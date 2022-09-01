Politics and Local Driving Public Radio Listening

Fred Jacobs is at the Public Radio Program Directors Content Conference in New Orleans today where he’s presenting new data from the 2022 Jacobs Media TechSurvey specific to Public Radio.

Previewing the data Jacobs will present today shows how important a role local radio plays in the lives of listeners. For Public Radio stations, being local and covering politics helps keep their listenership strong

Nearly three in every four listeners acknowledge radio’s local advantage, especially progressively younger respondents, according to the new data.



Listeners also realize how important the world of politics is in their life and turn to public radio to hear about that topic.



We’ll have more from Fred’s presentation in our Friday headlines.