Kendall B. Leaving KJHM

Kendall B., morning host at KJHM-FM Denver, is moving on. His final broadcast on Jammin 101.5 will be September 2.

“I am grateful for the opportunity given to me over the last five years to find my voice as a solo host again,” said Kendall. “Max Media has provided a platform to be creative while playing the music I love and relate to. Thanks to the powers-that be for allowing me to finish gracefully. Most radio hosts aren’t allowed to have a ‘season finale’.”

Kendall B. is moving his show to YouTube. Prior to working at KJHM, he spent 17 years at KQKS-FM in Denver. Reach out to Kendall at: [email protected].