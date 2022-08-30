New iHeart Raleigh Market President

iHeartMedia Raleigh has promoted Michael Burger to Market President. He previously served as SVP of Sales for the cluster. Prior to that, Burger served as VP/Sales for iHeart St. Louis.Burger replaces Alan Kirshbom.

“Michael is a strong natural leader with high business acumen,” said Tom McConnell, Division President. “He has introduced new strategic changes and created synergies between our content creators and revenue drivers that have helped fuel the overall performance for the market.”

“I am beyond appreciative and grateful to be trusted with this opportunity,” said Burger. “As Raleigh continues to grow, expand and flourish, I look to the future with excitement, encouragement and promise.”

iHeartMedia Raleigh owns and operates WDCG-FM, WDCG-HD2, WNCB-FM, WRDU-FM, and WTKK-FM.