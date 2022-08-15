Jim Thompson Passes

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced that its longtime President, broadcaster Jim Thompson has died. Thompson, who was battling throat cancer for nearly a year, passed away last night in Summit, NJ, at the age of 75, surrounded by his family.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Jim Thompson Memorial Fund, which has been established by the Broadcasters Foundation in honor of Thompson’s dedication and service to the broadcasting industry and to the Foundation’s charitable cause of providing financial aid to Radio and TV professionals in acute need.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt commented on Thompson’s passing, “Jim Thompson’s illustrious career in broadcasting and legacy of service to the industry had a resounding impact. His boundless generosity and passionate leadership of the Broadcasters Foundation helped countless broadcasters overcome adversity and persevere in their darkest moments. NAB extends our deepest condolences to Jim’s family and all whose lives he touched.”

Radio Ink Publisher and President Deborah Parenti: “Jim Thompson was a first class broadcast professional with a heart of pure gold. After a stellar career in the industry when many would have kicked back and enjoyed smelling the roses, Jim threw himself into helping his fellow broadcasters as leader of the Broadcast Foundation of America. I don’t think we could ever begin to count the number of people whose lives he lifted in times of crises and need over the years. Thank you, Jim. Rest in peace. We will cherish your memory.”

RAB CEO Erica Farber: “Jim Thompson and I have been good friends and colleagues throughout our careers in radio. Jim led with a passion for the industry and whether it was his service on the RAB Board, the creation of the Radio Mercury Awards or his tenure at the Broadcasters Foundation, he was committed to making Radio and Broadcasters shine. We will all miss him dearly.”

Streamline Publishing Chairman and Radio Ink Founder Eric Rhoads: “”The entire industry is in shock over the loss of one of its great leaders. Jim was a rare innovator, and a world-class operator, taking Group W to new heights. His passion for broadcasters led him to lead the Broadcaster’s Foundation beating previous records for serving broadcasters in need. He will be truly missed. ”

“I am very proud to have known Jim for nearly 40 years as a colleague and a friend,” said Scott Herman, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation. “Jim believed deeply in helping others and his passion and enthusiasm for life always lit up a room. Broadcasting has lost a great man, who always saw the positive in every person and every situation. He will be sorely missed.”

Former CBS Radio CEO Dan Mason: “Jim touched several generations of broadcasters. His intense passion for the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation will always be remembered. We have lost a faithful servant and a great friend.”

Thompson took over the reins of the Broadcasters Foundation in 2009, guiding the charitable organization to more than quadruple the amount of financial aid it distributes to Radio and TV professionals from $400,000 to nearly $2 million last year.