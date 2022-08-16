We Will All Miss Jim Thompson

(By Deborah Parenti) Jim Thompson was kind, generous, and smart. His career spanned decades with time on both sides of the broadcast industry, radio and television. What distinguished Jim most, however, was his warmth and gracious attitude. Spending even a few minutes with Jim always left one feeling a little better about humanity. He gave his undivided attention to you. You got the sense that he was actually listening to your every word and that he cared about what you had to say. It was a rare quality. Gifts few have or possess the ability to adequately convey.

They were gifts that served him and the Broadcasters Foundation of American well when he took on the role of president. His love for the industry and his compassion for those who worked in it and found themselves facing difficult circumstances was unmatched. For 13 years, he stood at the helm of an organization with the sole mission of taking care of fellow broadcasters. He was once quoted as saying, “I cannot think of a more worthy task then helping our colleagues in their darkest moments.”

And help them he did. Jim worked tirelessly on behalf of the foundation, reaching out to those in need and tapping ones more fortunate so he could further the organization’s efforts. More than once in conversation with Jim I could see his eyes dampen as he respectfully, anonymously, shared a plight or expressed a concern over a broadcaster who “needs a little assist from us.”

In addition to a beautiful family and many personal friends, Jim left a legacy of love among countless unnamed beneficiaries whose lives he left better, restoring hope and dignity in so many ways.

And when faced with his own illness, he and his board insured the smooth transition of leadership by recruiting Tim McCarthy to take over after an initial period of co-presidency. All because he cared.

We will miss Jim. We’ll think of him each spring at the Golden Mike Dinner. The annual golf events. And early December will bring back memories of the Leash Club Holiday Singing Festival. But most of all, when a disaster strikes or someone is felled by illness or injury, we’ll think of Jim and how more than care, he acted.

Back in 2013 we honored Thompson with the Radio Ink Lifetime Achievement award. You can read that feature HERE.

If you would like to honor Jim’s memory, you can send your donation to the Jim Thompson Memorial Fund at the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

Deborah Parenti is the Publisher and President of Radio Ink Magazine and can be reached by e-mail at [email protected]