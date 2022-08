iHeartMedia Nashville will hold the 20th Annual Wine on the River to raise funds to help restore downtown Nashville. The “DISTRICT’s initiative 2ndavestrong,” is focused on the historic district of 2nd Avenue.

The initiative was created in response to the damage resulting from the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville in 2020. The event is set for September 10.

iHeartMedia Nashville stations include 107.5 The River, The Big 98 WSIX, 105.9 The Rock, 101.1 The Beat and 1510 / 98.3 WLAC.