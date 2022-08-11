Dropout Drops A Bonus Episode

ABC News podcast “The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial” has wrapped up season two with a bonus episode. The Episode features actress Amanda Seyfried and Liz Meriwether in a wide-ranging conversation about the making of the limited streaming TV Series based on the podcast.

“The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial” podcast focused on the Stanford University dropout-turned-founder and CEO of the blood-testing company Theranos, who suffered an astounding fall from grace amid the accusations of alleged widespread fraud.

Seyfried and Meriwether talk with ABC News Chief Business, Technology & Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis about Seyfried’s performance as Elizabeth Holmes, COVID challenges while filming the limited series. Seyfried is nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes, one of six nominations for the Hulu series this year.