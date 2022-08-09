Shining Light On Sunshine Place

“The Sunshine Place” tells the story of the controversial California-based sobriety center Synanon. C13Originals has partnered with Team Downey and Wink Pictures on the eight-part series.

The investigative documentary podcast series exams Synanon, a former California-based experimental drug rehab facility and community that morphed into a dangerous and violent cult, led by its messianic founder Charles E. Diedrich.

“While we were familiar with Synanon, it wasn’t until we heard the deeply personal stories that we could truly appreciate its epic rise and fall,” said Susan Downey and Robert Downey, Jr., Team Downey. “We felt this was a strangely relevant and twisted cautionary tale that had to be told about the incredible lengths people will go to seek out answers and the more dangerous one’s others will provide.”

“This is a story we were immediately drawn to, and wanted to tell,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer and Founding Partner, Cadence13. “‘It’s an honor to be able to tell incredible stories like this.”

The first two episodes drop August 10.