Kelly Sutton’s Show Has a new Flagship

The legendary WSM in Nashville will now air Y’all Access with Kelly Sutton, the three-hour syndicated country music magazine. The station will air the program Saturday afternoons beginning at 2pm CT, with an additional airing in overnights.

“One of the highlights of my year has been having Kelly join our family and become the first full time female announcer at the Grand Ole Opry” said J. Patrick Tinnell (J.P.), Content Director and General Manager of WSM-AM, “I cannot think of a better fit for Y’all Access than WSM. This is Kelly’s home and I know she will continue to entertain and educate an audience that already loves her.”

“I have the world’s best jobs, talking to country stars and introducing them on the Grand Ole Opry,” Kelly exclaims. “Y’all Access takes the highlights of what I do all week long and packages them up for country music fans from coast to coast. And now I’m even more excited to expand our audience by adding our Nashville flagship station for everyone listening around the world on the official WSM app.”

This three-hour show, programmed by Patrick Thomas, President of Silverfish Media, in Nashville, TN, consulted by Becky Brenner of Albright & O’Malley & Brenner and produced by industry veteran Joyce Rizer, has been building up to this moment with the show already heard in over 25 markets.