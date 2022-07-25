Mike Calta Stays In Tampa

Longtime Tampa Bay radio icon Mike Calta is going to stay longer at WHPT-FM, Tampa. The morning drive talk show host has signed a new multi-year contract.

“Mike is arguably one of the most successful and talented broadcasters on the air in America today,” said Keith Lawless, Regional VP & General Manager, Cox Media Group. “I’m grateful and proud that The Mike Calta Show will continue this very popular show for many years to come on 102.5 The Bone.”

“I’m grateful and proud to be continuing my radio career with CMG in my home Tampa Bay” said Calta. “At 50 years old, my window to being a male dancer has surely closed, so this contract is extra special to me and my family.“

The multi-year new deal will mark a 20-year successful partnership for Mike Calta and 102.5 The Bone.